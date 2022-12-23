CIBC Upgrades IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) to Neutral

CIBC upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $2.10 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IAG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.63.

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.31. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,628,360 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after acquiring an additional 642,171 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 40,099,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,560,000 after purchasing an additional 138,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after buying an additional 1,268,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 460,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

