Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Increased to $337.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $161.00 to $337.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s previous close.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.36.

MDGL stock opened at $287.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $315.45. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.10.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

