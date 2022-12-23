Piper Sandler Boosts Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target to $78.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.71.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.32 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

About Legend Biotech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.