Piper Sandler Boosts Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target to $78.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.71.
Legend Biotech Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.32 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81.
About Legend Biotech
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
