EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

EMCORE Trading Down 8.9 %

EMCORE stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.31. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $7.53.

Institutional Trading of EMCORE

About EMCORE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 10.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,154,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 199,126 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 61.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 19,841 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 366,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 57,550 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 27.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 634,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 135,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 38.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 501,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 138,338 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

See Also

