EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.
EMCORE Trading Down 8.9 %
EMCORE stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.31. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $7.53.
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.
