StockNews.com Lowers HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HQY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.23.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $79.20.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,384. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 933,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 8.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,471,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,818,000 after purchasing an additional 60,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

