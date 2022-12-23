Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

See Also

