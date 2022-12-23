Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue upgraded Genmab A/S to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $607.12.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth $185,695,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after acquiring an additional 283,031 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth $41,496,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

