Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of FLEX opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92. Flex has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 12,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $264,722.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,376,535.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,424. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Flex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Flex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

