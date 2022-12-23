The Goldman Sachs Group Raises First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $231.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $179.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Solar from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.48.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $156.89 on Tuesday. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $173.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.70.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Solar will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

