Truist Financial Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $310.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $274.85.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $263.61 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.