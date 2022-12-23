Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ILMN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.82.

Illumina Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $195.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,407,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

