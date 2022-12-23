Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INDB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

INDB opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $74.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.35.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

