National Express Group (LON:NEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $130.90

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130.90 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 131.60 ($1.60), with a volume of 2233351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.30 ($1.66).

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEX shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 240 ($2.92) to GBX 220 ($2.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 250 ($3.04) to GBX 225 ($2.73) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 164.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 179.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19. The stock has a market cap of £784.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.58.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

