LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $111.00

Shares of LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 113.44 ($1.38), with a volume of 47187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.40 ($1.37).

LXI REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 1,262.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 119.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 134.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72.

LXI REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. LXI REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.50%.

LXI REIT Company Profile

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

