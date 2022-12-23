NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $122.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $122.00 price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. Erste Group Bank cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Shares of NKE opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $170.12. The company has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 55I LLC raised its position in NIKE by 12.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 21.9% during the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in NIKE by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 59,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

