RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives $11.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of RPT stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $849.93 million, a P/E ratio of 99.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. RPT Realty has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $14.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 520.05%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.