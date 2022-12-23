Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives $34.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.54.

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 3.4 %

BKR opened at $28.36 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.65 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 79,388 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

