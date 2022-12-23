Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.10.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays began coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Logitech International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 14.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 67.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Logitech International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $87.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

