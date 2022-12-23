Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average is $66.00. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $96.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

