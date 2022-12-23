Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.18.
PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Healthpeak Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $24.93 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83.
Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,497 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $4,645,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
