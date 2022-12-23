Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.18.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $24.93 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,497 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $4,645,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

