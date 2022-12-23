Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.77.

PNW has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price objective on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Siebert Williams Shank upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $76.99 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average of $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $58,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

