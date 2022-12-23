Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.42.

DK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delek US to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delek US to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $18,696,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $2,083,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $794,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:DK opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.23. Delek US has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.29). Delek US had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

