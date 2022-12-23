Brokerages Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Target Price at $179.93

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $187.20 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $191.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.79 and a 200-day moving average of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

