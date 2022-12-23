Brokerages Set Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) PT at $88.05

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.05.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $12.88 on Friday. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $93.83. The company has a market cap of $877.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. Equities research analysts predict that Biohaven will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

