Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $60.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGA opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49. Magna International has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $90.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 616.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 484.3% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Magna International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.