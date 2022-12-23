Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$14.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$13.00. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.71.

Shawcor Price Performance

Shares of TSE SCL opened at C$13.73 on Wednesday. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$4.44 and a 52 week high of C$14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$965.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20.

Insider Transactions at Shawcor

About Shawcor

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Laurence Dewey sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$54,965.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$285,973.16.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

