AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $22.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $279,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $640,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 23.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

T stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

