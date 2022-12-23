Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VTWRF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vantage Towers from €34.00 ($36.17) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vantage Towers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Vantage Towers Price Performance

Vantage Towers stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. Vantage Towers has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.