Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEBR. Citigroup raised shares of Weber from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $8.05 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Weber to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Weber from $6.25 to $8.05 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of Weber stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. Weber has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weber by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weber by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 45,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Weber by 14.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 51,753 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the second quarter worth about $2,839,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Weber by 14.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, and pellet and electric grills; and accessories, consumables, and services.

