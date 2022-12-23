Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEBR. Citigroup raised shares of Weber from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $8.05 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Weber to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Weber from $6.25 to $8.05 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.
Weber Price Performance
Shares of Weber stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. Weber has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.01.
Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, and pellet and electric grills; and accessories, consumables, and services.
