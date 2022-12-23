Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives $7.68 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.68.

EQX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EQX stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.02. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.