Analysts Set Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Price Target at GBX 24.33

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 24.33 ($0.30).

HMSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 26 ($0.32) to GBX 25 ($0.30) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Hammerson Stock Performance

HMSO opened at GBX 23.45 ($0.28) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 17.04 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 40.22 ($0.49). The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.91.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

