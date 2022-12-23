Evercore ISI Increases American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $43.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.09% from the company’s previous close.

AEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 71.25%. The business had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 13.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 48.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 41,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.