Critical Survey: First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) versus Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Bank Alaska N/A 10.86% 1.08% Farmers National Banc 29.22% 18.18% 1.59%

Dividends

First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. First National Bank Alaska pays out 67.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers National Banc pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Bank Alaska $174.22 million 4.31 $58.41 million $19.01 12.47 Farmers National Banc $154.65 million 3.09 $51.84 million $1.58 8.89

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Farmers National Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First National Bank Alaska has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. Farmers National Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National Bank Alaska, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of First National Bank Alaska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First National Bank Alaska and Farmers National Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers National Banc 0 2 0 0 2.00

Farmers National Banc has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.52%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats First National Bank Alaska on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National Bank Alaska

(Get Rating)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth. It also provides cash, trust, investment, and wealth management; bankcard; and escrow and contract collection, and merchant services. In addition, the company offers debit and credit cards, online and mobile banking, and convenience banking services. It operates through 27 branches. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. It operates through 47 locations in northeastern region of Ohio and one location in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Canfield, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.