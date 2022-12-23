Critical Survey: Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) and Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CyberArk Software and Coro Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberArk Software $502.92 million 10.18 -$83.95 million ($3.09) -40.70 Coro Global N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A

Coro Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CyberArk Software.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberArk Software -21.79% -16.23% -6.40% Coro Global N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

CyberArk Software has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Coro Global has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CyberArk Software and Coro Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberArk Software 0 2 19 0 2.90 Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

CyberArk Software presently has a consensus target price of $178.27, suggesting a potential upside of 41.76%. Given CyberArk Software’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CyberArk Software is more favorable than Coro Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of CyberArk Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CyberArk Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments. The company also offers robust Identity and Access Management as a Services, such as workforce identity, which offers adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on, secure Web sessions, application gateway, identity lifecycle management, and directory services; and customer identity services that provides authentication and authorization services, MFA, directory, and user management to enable organizations to provide their customers with easy and secure access to websites and applications. In addition, it offers Secrets Manager Credential Providers to provide and manage the credentials used by third-party solutions; and Secrets Manager Conjur for cloud-native applications. The company provides its products to financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies through direct sales force, as well as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and managed security service providers. CyberArk Software Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Coro Global

Coro Global Inc. develops and commercializes financial technology products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It offers Coro, a mobile application that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange the United States dollars and gold; and Financial Crime Risk Management, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments. The company was formerly known as Hash Labs Inc. and changed its name to Coro Global Inc. in January 2020. Coro Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Miami, Florida.

