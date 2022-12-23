Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) & Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Critical Analysis

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) and Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Comtech Telecommunications has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Labs PBC has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Comtech Telecommunications and Planet Labs PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecommunications -7.62% 2.01% 0.95% Planet Labs PBC -96.96% -27.36% -21.72%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecommunications $486.24 million 0.70 -$33.05 million ($1.67) -7.35 Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 9.32 -$137.12 million ($0.73) -6.21

This table compares Comtech Telecommunications and Planet Labs PBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Comtech Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Labs PBC. Comtech Telecommunications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Planet Labs PBC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.7% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Comtech Telecommunications and Planet Labs PBC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecommunications 0 2 1 0 2.33 Planet Labs PBC 0 0 6 0 3.00

Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential downside of 0.84%. Planet Labs PBC has a consensus price target of $9.71, suggesting a potential upside of 114.44%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than Comtech Telecommunications.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers. The Government Solutions segment provides tactical satellite-based networks, such as satellite modems, ruggedized routers, and solid-state drives; sustainment services for the secret Internet Protocol router and non-classified Internet Protocol router access point; and small aperture terminals. This segment also offers high-performance transmission technologies that are used in communication systems comprising electronic warfare, radar, and identification friend or foe (IFF); troposcatter technologies for satellite communication; and high-power radio frequency microwave amplifiers and related switching control technologies that are used in electronic warfare, communications, radar, IFF, and medical applications. The company serves satellite systems integrators, wireless and other communication service providers, satellite broadcasters, prime contractors and system suppliers, medical equipment companies, aviation industry system integrators, oil companies, and domestic and international defense and government customers, as well as end-customers. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

