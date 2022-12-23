FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $425.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $399.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $483.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.43.

FDS opened at $398.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

