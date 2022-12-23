InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s previous close.

INMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on InMode in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of INMD stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49.

Institutional Trading of InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). InMode had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $121.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of InMode by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of InMode by 4.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,481 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of InMode by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 63,502 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of InMode by 28.4% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 402,007 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.