NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $125.00 at Wedbush

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NKE. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE NKE opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.66. The company has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $170.12.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after buying an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after buying an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 595,267 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

