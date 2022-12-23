Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $57.00 at JMP Securities

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GLPI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

GLPI opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.