Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $245.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $249.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

STZ has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.93.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $231.01 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 745.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

