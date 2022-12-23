NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

NIKE stock opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $170.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

