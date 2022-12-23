HEICO (NYSE:HEI) PT Raised to $170.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Benchmark from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.
HEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.38.
HEICO Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of HEI opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. HEICO has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $165.79.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at $35,606,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 14.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,221,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,930,000 after buying an additional 156,985 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 2,002.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of HEICO by 555.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 164,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 139,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.
HEICO Company Profile
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
