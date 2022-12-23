PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Lifted to “Buy” at New Street Research

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00. New Street Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 103.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,606,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,326,000 after purchasing an additional 573,785 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 348,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 268,503 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

