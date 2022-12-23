Raymond James Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $130.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $99.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NIKE to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

NYSE:NKE opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day moving average of $104.66. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $170.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

