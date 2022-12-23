ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $7.50. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.
ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance
Shares of STKS stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. The company has a market cap of $199.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 85,916.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 19.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 35.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
Further Reading
