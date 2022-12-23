ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $7.50. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of STKS stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. The company has a market cap of $199.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal purchased 5,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $35,470.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,212,024 shares in the company, valued at $26,114,548.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 85,916.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 19.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 35.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Group Hospitality

(Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.