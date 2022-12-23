DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) PT Lowered to $19.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at HSBC from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. DLocal has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $37.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in DLocal by 53.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the third quarter worth about $94,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

