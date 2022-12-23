Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DIN. CL King restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

NYSE:DIN opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.03 and a 1-year high of $84.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.11 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $74,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

