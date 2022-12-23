Barclays Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $109.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

NYSE NKE opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $170.12. The firm has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

