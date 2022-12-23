Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Price Target to $5.00

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 323.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Inspirato from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspirato currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

NASDAQ:ISPO opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -1.14. Inspirato has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inspirato during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inspirato by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Inspirato during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Inspirato during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

