NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $135.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NKE. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.66. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $170.12. The firm has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.81%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.8% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

